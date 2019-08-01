AFF U15 Championship 2019: Malaysia stay top with 3-0 win over Australia; Thailand record third victory

Malaysia defeated Australia 3-0 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Thursday to remain top of Group B of the AFF U15 Championship 2019.

Defender Muhammad Daniel Edzuan Mohammed Anuar opened the scoring for Malaysia from the penalty spot in the fourth minute before Muhammad Nabil Qayyum Zainuddin made it 2-0 in the 28th minute.

A third goal from Muhammad Izrin Ibrahim in the 70th minute took the game away from the Joeys as they succumbed to their first defeat in this year’s competition.

Hosts Thailand also recorded their third win of the tournament to put pressure on group topper Malaysia as they defeated Cambodia 4-0. Wongwat Jarcentaveesuk opened the scoring for the Thais in the 19th minute and could have made it 2-0 in the 34th minute when captain Theekawin Chansri could not convert a penalty kick .

The 2018 runners-up had to wait until the 49th minute to find a second goal when Kongpop Sroirak scored before Thanawat Saipetch and Chonnapat Buaphan put the result beyond doubt with goals in the 77th and 80th minutes.

The third match of the day saw Laos defeat Brunei Darussalam 3-0.

Malaysia are top of Group B after three rounds of matches with nine points while Thailand are second with the same points but Malaysia enjoying a +2 goal difference over the Thais. Australia are third with six points and will have win the remaining two matches to keep alive their chances of progress while Laos are fourth with three points.

(Photo courtesy: ASEAN Football Federation)