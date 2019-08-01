Korean Football Association accuses Juventus of deceit over Cristiano Ronaldo controversy

On August 1, 2019, the Korean Football Association (KFA) released their official statement following the series of unfortunate events that happened during the past week, as Juventus allegedly violated terms and benched Cristiano Ronaldo during the entire game against the K-League All-Stars.

The official statement released by the KFA reads:

“The Korea Professional Football Federation (KFA) sent a formal letter of protest to Juventus on July 29 and received a reply from Juventus late in the afternoon on July 31.

The point of Juventus was that they had such a good performance that it didn’t disappoint the crowd at the stadium, arrived late for external reasons such as delays in the arrival of their flights and subsequent traffic jams and that the game was also attended by all the famous players except for Cristiano Ronaldo who was not able to participate in the event, according to the official’s statement. And the club’s legal team will respond to any alleged breach of contract.

The key point of this incident is that Ronaldo didn’t play for a single minute, even though the contract with Juventus guaranteed Ronaldo to play at least 45 minutes. But their reply did not include a single apology, nor did it explain what happened. There was also no apology for the Juventus squad’s arrival an hour late at the stadium and for making outrageous and insulting demands to reduce the duration of each game to 40 minutes. The League can’t help but feel very disappointed and angry at the club for its shamelessness.”

Juventus said in its reply that Ronaldo’s absence was due to muscle fatigue from previous matches that forced him to take a rest. If Ronaldo was unable to play, it would be a blatant deception to include Ronaldo as a substitute on the roster.

In conclusion, Juventus’ claims are full of lies and deceit. The League clearly expresses its disappointment and anger at Juventus’ attitude, and strongly urges the Juventus team to apologize for its responsibility and explain why Cristiano Ronaldo failed to play.”