AFF U15 Championship 2019: Indonesia held to 1-1 draw by Timor-Leste; Vietnam, Myanmar win

Defending champions Indonesia were held to a 1-1 draw by Timor-Leste in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Wednesday.

Indonesia, who defeated Thailand in the 2018 edition of the tournament, had recoded two wins out of two heading into the fixture and took the lead through Marselino Ferdinan in the 45th minute.

Belum harinya bagi daya gempur Garuda Asia untuk kembali mengukir kemenangan. Terimakasih atas perjuangannya, adik-adik! ♥️🇮🇩#PSSINow #KitaGaruda pic.twitter.com/omaRSHD0KW — PSSI (@PSSI) July 31, 2019

Marselino has now scored in all three of Indonesia’s matches in the 14th edition of the AFF U15. However, Timor-Leste did mount an instant comeback when their captain Paulo Freitas, allegedly involved in an age fraud, did not let the controversy get to him as he found the back of the net in the 47th minute to salvage a point for his side.

The result meant that Timor-Leste stayed at the top of Group A with seven points and a goal difference of +8 while Indonesia followed suit with the same amount of points but an inferior goal difference of +5.

AFF U15 Boys’ Championship 2019 – Current Standings pic.twitter.com/9blHyCjyne — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) July 31, 2019

Vietnam consolidated their third spot by registering their second win of the tournament on Wednesday — a 1-0 victory against Singapore. Le Minh Toan scored the only goal of the game for the Golden Dragons in the 77th minute.

The third match of the day saw Myanmar record their first win of the tournament — a 1-0 win over Philippines.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)