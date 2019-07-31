ASEAN Football Federation issues statement on alleged age fraud by Timor-Leste in AFF U15 Championship 2019

Timor-Leste’s participation in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 have been shrouded in controversy following allegations of them fielding an overage player in the tournament.

It was reported earlier that Timor-Leste U-15 captain Paulo Freitas had taken part in the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 and multiple records suggest he is actually 22 years old and not 15 years or below.

Now, the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) have issued a statement regarding the alleged age fraud incident.

“Two days ago, on the 29th of July, the AFF received an official protest from a participating team regarding the eligibility of a player in the ongoing AFF Under-15 Championship,” the governing body of football in ASEAN said in the statement.

“The protest was admitted upon compliance of the procedural requirements set out in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 Tournament Regulations. The AFF is carrying out the necessary investigation and have requested the parties to collaborate to establish the facts,” it said.

“Once the investigation is completed and a decision reached, AFF will then issue a media statement,” the AFF added without revealing the identity of the player or the national team.

Meanwhile, irrespective of the allegations against them, Timor-Leste continued to field Freitas in the tournament on Wednesday against Indonesia — a match which ended 1-1 with Freitas scoring the goal for the East Timorese national side.

(Photo courtesy: Myanmar Football Federation)