AFF U15 Championship 2019: Thailand, Malaysia and Australia all record second wins in Group B

There were wins for hosts Thailand, Malaysia and Australia in Group B of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Tuesday.

Australia, who had defeated Cambodia 3-1 in the opener, this time defeated Laos 3-0 to grab their second win of the regional youth championship with Alexander Menelaou, Bernardo Oliviera, and Adrian Segecic scoring a goal apiece.

The Joeys led 1-0 against the Laotians at half time before two second-half goals ensured the Aussies claimed a 3-0 victory and moved to six points from their first two Group B encounters.

Meanwhile, Malaysia who had thrashed Brunei Darussalam 8-0 in their opener defeated Cambodia 2-0 for their second win.

After a goalless first half, Muhammad Izrin Ibrahim opened the scoring for the Harimau Malaya in the 63rd minute before Muhammad Aliff Izwan Yuslan secured the 2-0 result three minutes later.

Hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand’s second win came against Brunei as they inflicted another huge defeat on them. Their win was by a 7-1 margin, but that wasn’t enough for them to take the pole position in Group B as they settle for a second place in the group after two rounds of matches.

Malaysia are the current leaders in Group B of the AFF U15 event with a goal difference of +10, while Thailand have a goal difference of +7. Australia, meanwhile, take the third spot with a goal difference of +5.