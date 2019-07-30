India colts record 4-2 win against BG Pathum United in first match of Thailand exposure trip

India U-15 national team are currently touring Thailand as they prepare for the SAFF U15 Championship 2019 that they will host from August 22 to 31.

And their first training match during the trip to Southeast Asia saw them taking on the U-15 side of Thai League 2 leaders BG Pathum United. Formerly Bangkok Glass FC, the Thai club was relegated to the second division at the end of last season.

The club are now league leaders in Thai League 2 with a comfortable 11-point lead and are set to bounce back to the Thai top division for the next season.

KICK-OFF ⚽️ And off we go as the Indian 🇮🇳 U-15s clash ⚔️ against Bangkok Glass FC in Thailand 🇹🇭. 🇮🇳 XI: Aman Sahani(GK); Paogoumang, Amandeep, Sridarth, Maheson Singh, Anish Mazumder, Taison Singh, Pritam Meetei, Shubho Paul, Satvik Sharma, Sibajit Singh. #BackTheBlue💙 pic.twitter.com/lUYSLgJYPr — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 30, 2019

India took the lead as early as the 13th minute through Sridarth, but the Thais came back into the game with back-to-back goals that saw them take a 2-1 lead at half time. But Sridarth scored at the start of the second period to make it 2-2.

Shubho Paul gave the touring side the lead in the 68th minute before Sridarth completed his hattrick to make it 4-2.

India, coached by former international Bibiano Fernandes, will continue their stay in Thailand till August 10.

FT: 💯 to 🇮🇳 U-15 boys as they garner a superb victory over Bangkok Glass FC. 👏🙌 India 4⃣ – 2⃣ Bangkok Glass FC#BackTheBlue 💙 #IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 30, 2019

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal will feature in the SAFF U15 Championship where Bangladesh are the defending champions having defeated Pakistan in the final via a penalty shootout last year.