Malaysia Premier League side Penang FA to take legal action against FIFA after stripped of promotion

The Penang FA have said that they will pursue court action against FIFA after a sanction from the world body cost them a place in the Malaysian top division.

Penang had secured a promotion to the Malaysia Super League from the second tier Premier League earlier this month, but were then docked six points from their tally following a FIFA order costing them a place in the top division.

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) had said that they were docking six points from the club due to FIFA order after Penang failed to meet FIFA Disciplinary Committee’s instruction to settle claims of unpaid wages by their former Brazilian defender Reinaldo Lobo.

Penang management did pay an amount to the Brazilian, however a confusion over the exchange rates and delay in banking process forced FIFA’s hands and FAM’s appeals to the world football body to revoke the point deduction fell on deaf ears.

Penang FA, however, are not backing down and have reaffirmed that they will challenge FIFA’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, reports the New Straits Times.

However, it is estimated that Penang will have to spend €11,000 in legal fees and €1,500 to file the case which has made their fans wonder if it is the right thing to do for the second division club.

But Football Association of Penang president Amar Pritpal Abdullah is of the opinion that they will challenge FIFA’s decision legally despite their fans warning the club against doing so.