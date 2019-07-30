LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Thailand vs Brunei Darussalam

Hosts Thailand will hope to add another win to their kitty in the AFF U15 Championship 2019, the regional youth championship featuring ASEAN sides, when they face Brunei Darussalam on Tuesday.

Thailand, the 2018 AFF U15 Championship runners-up, began their campaign on home soil with a 2-1 narrow win over Laos at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on Sunday.

Meanwhile, their opponents Brunei suffered a humiliating 8-0 defeat to Malaysia in their opening match in Group B. In the other Group B matches of Tuesday, Australia will face Laos while Malaysia take on Cambodia.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament which is taking place in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27 to August 9. Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Thailand vs Brunei Darussalam in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship 2019 will kick off at 7:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here! (Please note this LIVE stream is not available in Indonesia)