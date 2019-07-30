LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Malaysia vs Cambodia

Malaysia will be hoping to register another convincing win in the AFF U15 Championship 2019, the regional youth championship featuring ASEAN sides, when they face Cambodia on Tuesday.

The Malaysian youngsters had begun their campaign in the AFF U15 event with an 8-0 thrashing of Brunei Darussalam at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on Sunday. Muhammad Harry Danish scored a hattrick while Zubaidi Mohammed Buang bagged a brace in that win and they will be hoping to get another three points on board by the final whistle against the Angkor Warriors.

Their opponents Cambodia, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat to Australia in their opener. In the other Group B matches of Tuesday, Australia will face Laos while hosts hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand take on Brunei.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament which is taking place in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27 to August 9. Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Malaysia vs Cambodia in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship 2019 will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!