LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Laos vs Australia

Australia will be looking to register their second win of the campaign as they take on Laos in the AFF U15 Championship 2019, the regional youth championship featuring ASEAN sides, on Tuesday.

The Joeys had began their campaign with a 3-1 win over Cambodia at the Chonburi Campus Stadium on Sunday and are looking to advance even further than they did in their previous appearance in the competition — in 2017 when they lost to Vietnam 2-0 in the semifinals.

Their opponents Laos, meanwhile, had suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand in their opener. In the other Group B matches of Tuesday, Malaysia will face Cambodia while hosts Thailand take on Brunei Darussalam.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament which is taking place in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27 to August 9. Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Laos vs Australia in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship 2019 will kick off at 4:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!