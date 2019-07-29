AFF U15 Championship 2019: Timor-Leste go top after 3-1 defeat of Myanmar; Vietnam, Indonesia also win

Vietnam recorded their first win of the AFF U15 Championship 2019 on Monday as they defeated Philippines 3-1 at the Chonburi Campus Stadium in Thailand on Monday.

The boys from Vietnam had suffered a 2-0 defeat to defending champions Indonesia on the opening day of the tournament in Group A. But they bounced back by recording a comfortable win over the young Azkals in their second outing.

AFF U15 Boys’ Championship 2019 – Current Standings pic.twitter.com/AevCPYoLwM — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) July 29, 2019

Pham Van Phong opened the scoring for Vietnam in the 24th minute and Cai Van Quy added a brace for them in the second half. Harry James Nunez returned a goal for the Filipinos in the dying minutes of the game.

Meanwhile, Indonesia recorded their second straight win in the championship when they blanked Singapore 3-0 in another Group A encounter.

AFF U15 Boy’s Championship 2019 – Indonesia head coach Bima Sakti pic.twitter.com/hHOqam0Xgc — ASEAN Football (@AFFPresse) July 29, 2019

Marselino Ferdinan, Wahyu Agong Drajat Mulyono and Mochamad Faizal Shaifullah found their names in the scoresheet for the Indonesians who are coached by Bima Sakti and are looking to win their second ASEAN youth title.

However, it is Timor-Leste who are topping the Group A after two rounds of matches after they defeated Myanmar 3-1 on the second matchday of the group.

The East Timorese had defeated Philippines 7-1 on the opening day and scored three more in their second engagement. Alexandro Kefi scored a hattrick for the winners while Lat Wai Phone scored Myanmar’s consolation. The result meant Timor-Leste went top of the group with six points and a goal difference of +8.

Meanwhile, Indonesia are second with six points, but with a goal difference of +5.