Indian football giants East Bengal FC in hot water as they are poised to lose main investor – Report

Clubs in India’s I-League are not having the best of time with the league set to lose its top division status to the Indian Super League (ISL). But, it seems East Bengal FC are in a little more trouble than the others.

East Bengal are one of the biggest clubs in India, founded in 1920, and have won the country’s top division three times, the Federation Cup eight times and the Indian Super Cup thrice.

In July last year, it was announced that a Bengaluru-based technological company Quess Corp Ltd had become the biggest investor in the Kolkata club (also leading to the renaming of the club to Quess East Bengal FC) and it looked as if the club’s fortunes were on the rise.

BIG NEWS for 🇮🇳 Indian football! The @IndSuperLeague is set to become the top-tier competition and earn @TheAFCCL qualification, while the @ILeagueOfficial will now battle for an @AFCCup berth! #HeroISL #HeroILeaguehttps://t.co/5seEWuU6KO — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) July 27, 2019

But one year on, reports are coming in that the Quess Corp are pulling out of East Bengal following differences with the club’s management. XtraTime.in are reporting that the club chairman Ajit Issac, also the chairman and managing director of Quess, have decided to cut the ties with the club.

“You cannot work with these club officials. You just cannot. I have already served a notice to the club and don’t want to hamper the celebration on August 1. We will come up with the announcement after that,” Ajit was quoted as saying by XtraTime.in.

“I love the fans and the glorious club. I spent more than Rs. 20 crore (around US$ 2.9 million) last season. But this cannot continue. I am disappointed with the entire saga. I came here to help the club, not to fight,” the Quess top honcho said.

Having lifted the Durand Cup 16 times each, @Mohun_Bagan AC & @eastbengalfc have been the most successful teams to participate in this prestigious tournament. #DurandCup #DurandArchive pic.twitter.com/UB26PZwPwG — durandcup (@thedurandcup) July 15, 2019

“I want to be associated with Indian football for sure. Might be a new club. But I will be there where I will get the environment,” he added.

The report also suggest Quess might be interested in investing in East Bengal’s crosstown rivals Mohun Bagan.

