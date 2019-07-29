Date set for second leg of Piala Indonesia final between PSM Makassar and Persija Jakarta – Reports

Persija Jakarta was supposed to take on PSM Makassar in the second leg of the Piala Indonesia 2018-19 final at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium in Makassar on Sunday.

However, the decider of Indonesia’s knock-out cup competition was postponed in the eleventh hour when PSSI announced the match was being postponed due to safety concerns.

On the eve of the game, Persija players, heading for their training at the stadium, were thrown bottles allegedly by a group of PSM Makassar fans resulting in injury to one of the Persija support staff members.

Sesuai surat PSSI bernomor 2709/AGB/536/VII-2019, atas pertimbangan aspek keamanan dan kenyamanan pelaksanaan pertandingan Final Piala Indonesia 2018/2019 Leg 2 yang sedianya akan berlangsung 28/7/2019, diputuskan ditunda pelaksanaannya dengan waktu yang akan ditentukan kemudian pic.twitter.com/OfdP2GftQ3 — Persija Jakarta (@Persija_Jkt) July 28, 2019

The Liga 1 champions demanded the match, slated to be held at PSM’s home ground, be postponed to ensure the safety of their players resulting in the PSSI decision to postpone the second leg.

Now, reports coming out of Indonesia suggest the second leg has been rearranged for August 6 at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium.

“Following up the PSSI letter dated July 28, 2019 concerning the postponement of the 2018-19 Leg 2 of the Kratingdaeng Piala Indonesia final between PSM Makassar and Persija Jakarta, the second leg will now be played on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and will kick-off at 15.30 (4:30 PM HKT) at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium in Makassar,” a PSSI source was quoted as saying by Detik Sport.

Persija Jakarta take a 1-0 lead from the first leg into the second after Ryuji Utomo scored to give them a win at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last week.

Watch this space for the official announcement regarding the schedule of Piala Indonesia final second leg.