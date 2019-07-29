Indonesia youngster Egy Maulana Vikri makes first start for Lechia Gdansk in Polish Ekstraklasa

It was a milestone moment for Indonesia and its young star Egy Maulana Vikri as the attacker made his first start for the Polish top division club Lechia Gdansk in an Ekstraklasa fixture this week.

Egy has spend most of his time since joining the club with the reserve side of Lechia Gdansk, but looks to have graduated to the first team for the new season as he was also named in their UEFA Europa League 2019-20 squad earlier this month.

And on Sunday, the 19-year-old Indonesian made his first start for the club in a home match against Wisla Krakow at the PGE Arena Gdansk. This was Lechia’s second league match of the season with Egy making the bench for their first match against LKS Lodz on July 20.

And just like how that game ended, Lechia’s second match against Wisla Krakow also finished in a goalless draw.

Egy, in the starting 11 replacing Serbian attacker Zarko Udovicic who saw a red card in their game against Lodz, played the first 45 minutes of the game before being substituted by manager Piotr Stokowiec.

Egy wore the No 10 jersey for the Polish club and will hope to become a key player for the team as the season continues.

Lechia will now travel to Sweden to face Brondby IF in the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Europa League. Lechia had won the first leg at home 2-1, but Brondby have found an away goal which could prove to be crucial in the second leg to be played on August 1.

