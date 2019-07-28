AFF U15 Championship 2019: Hosts Thailand, Australia and Malaysia register wins on Day 2

There were wins for hosts Thailand, Australia and Malaysia on the second day of the AFF u15 Championship 2019 which is underway in Chonburi, Thailand.

Hosts Thailand came back from behind to defeat Laos in their opening match of the 14th edition of the regional youth championship. Laos had scored early in the first half which gave them a 1-0 lead at half time.

But, Thailand came back strongly in the second half to win it 2-1 and began their campaign off to a good start. Thailand had reached the final of last year’s championship, but lost out to Indonesia on penalties.

Australia are back in the competition after a one-year hiatus and began their campaign well with a 3-1 win over Cambodia at the Chonburi Campus Stadium. The young Socceroos had lost to Vietnam 2-0 in the semifinals in the 2017 edition of the AFF U15 Championship.

The Joeys had already taken a 3-0 lead before the half-time break, and Cambodia’s second-half goal that made it 3-1 turned out to be just a consolation for the young Angkor Warriors.

Starting strong! The Joeys defeated Cambodia 3-1 in their first game of the AFF U-15 Championships. #AFFU15 pic.twitter.com/1wgcLWSNVM — Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) July 28, 2019

Meanwhile, Malaysia registered a convincing 8-0 thrashing of Brunei Darussalam in their Group B opener. Both Muhammad Harry Danish and Zubaidi Mohammed Buang scored hat-tricks for the Malaysian Tigers against minnows Brunei while Wan Muhammad Hakim found a brace.

There were also one goal apiece for Muhhamad Nabil Qayyum and Muhammad Aliff Izwan later in the second half to complete the 8-0 rout.

Muhammad Harry Danish 6’ 23’ 46’ Zubaidi Mohd Buang 40’+4 40’+4, Wan Muhammad Hakim 40’+4 Muhammad Nabil Qayyum 55’ Muhammad Aliff Izwan 71’#FAM #HarimauMalaya #AFFU15 pic.twitter.com/oaHMgW55Xd — FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) July 28, 2019

In the second round of matches in Group B on July 30, Thailand will face Brunei, Malaysia will take on Cambodia and Laos will battle it out against Australia. Top two teams from the group will progress to the semifinals of the competition.

(Photo courtesy: Cambodia Football Federation)