LIVE Stream: Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 – PDRM FA vs FELDA United

The 35th season of the 2019 Piala Presiden Malaysia continues with PDRM FA taking on FELDA United in an exciting match of the U-21 competition on Monday.

PDRM FA are lying bottom of the Group B of the Piala Presiden having collected just 10 points from 21 matches while FELDA United are eighth in the group standings with 18 points from 21 matches. Perak FA’s U-21 side are leading Group B with 49 points from 21 matches while PKNS FC are second with 47 points.

Meanwhile, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) III are in charge in Group A of the tournament having won 35 points from 17 matches while PJ City FC , Selangor FA and UiTM FC follow suit with 32, 31 and 28 points respectively.

The 35th edition of the Piala Presiden sees the participation of 22 teams who are clubbed into Group A and B. Group A consists of 10 clubs including Selangor FA, PJ City, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), Sabah FA, Pahang FA and Kedah FA while Group B consists of 12 clubs including PKNS FC, Perak FA, Terengganu FC, FELDA United and Melaka United.

Each of the clubs will play 22 matches on home-and-away basis through the season and top four teams from each group will progress to knockout stage of the competition. Knockout stages will feature quarterfinals and semifinals which will be played over two legs followed by a one-off final to decide the winners.

PDRM FA vs FELDA United in the Piala Presiden Malaysia 2019 will kick off at 4:45 PM HKT. You can WATCH the match LIVE right here.