LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Myanmar vs Timor-Leste

Timor-Leste will take on Myanmar in their second match of the AFF U15 Championship 2019, the regional youth championship featuring ASEAN sides, on Monday.

Timor-Leste had thrashed Philippines 7-1 in their opening match of the tournament on Saturday and will be hoping to register a second straight victory in the youth championship. Meanwhile, Myanmar had played out a goalless draw against Singapore in their opener in Group A.

In other Group A matches of Monday, Indonesia will take on Singapore while Vietnam face Philippines.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament which is taking place in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27 to August 9. Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Myanmar vs Timor-Leste in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship will kick off at 4:30PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!