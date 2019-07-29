LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Vietnam vs Philippines

Vietnam will take on Philippines in their second match of the AFF U15 Championship 2019, the regional youth championship featuring ASEAN sides, on Monday.

Vietnam had suffered a 2-0 defeat to defending champions Indonesia in their opening match of the campaign on Saturday and will be looking to put that defeat behind them when they face Philippines in their second encounter. Meanwhile, Philippines also had a Saturday to forget as they were thrashed 7-1 by Timor-Leste in their opener.

In other Group A matches of Monday, Indonesia will take on Singapore while Myanmar face the East Timorese.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament which is taking place in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27 to August 9. Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Vietnam vs Philippines in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship will kick off at 7:00PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!