BREAKING: Piala Indonesia 2019 final between Persija Jakarta and PSM Makassar postponed due to safety concerns

The second leg of the Piala Indonesia 2019 final between PSM Makassar and Persija Jakarta which was scheduled to be held on Sunday has been postponed!

Persija had recorded a 1-0 win over PSM in the first leg at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last with the all-important second leg slated to be played at Andi Mattalatta Stadium in Makassar, PSM’s home ground.

However, the safety of the Persija players were thrown into doubt after a group of PSM supporters allegedly threw bottles at the Persija stars while they were on their way to training on the eve of the match, injuring one team official.

🚨🚨🚨 PSSI memutuskan untuk menunda pelaksanaan partai final kedua Kratingdaeng Piala Indonesia antara tuan rumah PSM Makassar dan Persija Jakarta. https://t.co/NjdpxVN3UL — PSSI (@PSSI) July 28, 2019

“PSSI decided to postpone the second leg of the Piala Indonesia final between the hosts PSM Makassar and Persija Jakarta. This match was to be held at Andi Mattalatta Stadium, Makassar on Sunday,” PSSI, Indonesia’s football governing body, said in a statement.

“On the basis of consideration of security and comfort, we postponed the second leg,” said PSSI general secretary Tisha Destria who added that a time and place for rearranging the second leg will be decided as soon as possible.

PSSI also asked the supporters of both teams to uphold sportsmanship and fair play values.

(Photo courtesy: Persija Jakarta)