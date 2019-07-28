Bottles thrown at Persija Jakarta players ahead of Piala Indonesia 2019 final versus PSM Makassar; official injured

Persija Jakarta are playing PSM Makassar in the second leg of the Piala Indonesia 2019 final at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium in Makassar on Sunday.

The match to be held at PSM’s home ground will decide the winners of the seventh edition of Indonesia’s knock-out cup competition with the final being held as a two-legged home and away tie for the very first time this season.

Persija had recorded a 1-0 win over PSM in the first leg held in front of their vociferous supporters at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last week meaning that today’s hosts PSM will have to score at least once to stay in the hunt for the Indonesian domestic cup.

It was defender Ryuji Utomo who scored the crucial goal for Persija with a header late in the first leg. And therefore, there was no doubt it was going to a highly-charged second leg that was to take place in Makassar featuring two of the most passionately supported clubs in Indonesia, and perhaps Southeast Asia.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the Persija Jakarta players were attacked allegedly by a group of PSM Makassar fans while they were making their way to the team bus for their training session on the eve of the second leg.

Reports suggest that one of the Persija team official was injured from the bottle throwing and Persija have also reportedly asked for the final to be rescheduled to make sure their players are safe.

You can watch the second leg of the Piala Indonesia 2019 final between PSM Makassar and Persija Jakarta LIVE right here from 4:30 PM HKT.