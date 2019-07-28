Footballer Nguyen Cong Phuong named biggest social media influencer in Vietnam

Vietnam international striker Nguyen Cong Phuong was named the top influencer on social media in his country for June 2019, beating out competition from several sports and entertainment icons.

The data was compiled by analytics website Buzzmetrics based on vectors like coverage, interaction and events on the social media scene in the Southeast Asian country.

Now playing for Sint Truidense VV in Belgium’s top division, Cong Phuong’s social media index was recorded as 92,735 with 525,983 posts and comments last month.

The reason behind Cong Phuong’s extreme popularity on the internet was, of course, due to his departure from K League club Incheon United after a short-lived loan deal with the Korea Republic club that he joined from Vietnamese side HAGL FC.

Vietnam’s participation in the King’s Cup 2019, the annual football tournament organised by Football Association of Thailand, also helped Cong Phuong’s cause as Vietnam defeated Thailand in the first match before losing out to Curacao in the final.

Cong Phuong made the bench for Sint Truidense in their first Jupiler Pro League match of the season on Saturday.

Vietnamese rapper Den Vau finished second behind Cong Phuong with a social media index of 55,698 followed by television personality Tran Thanh who has a score of 52,249.

The next footballer on the list is Cong Phuong’s international teammate Nguyen Quang Hai who has a score of 47,488 to take the fourth position while Vietnam pop sensation Son Tung M-TP is fifth with an index of 42,052.

Vietnam head coach Park Hang-seo is sixth with a score of 36,810 while striker Nguyen Anh Duc, who scored the winning goal against Thailand in the King’s Cup in June, was ninth with a score of 24,121.