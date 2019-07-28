Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong feature on the bench in Sint Truiden VV’s league opener in Belgium

Vietnam striker Nguyen Cong Phuong featured on the bench as Sint Truidense VV began their campaign in Jupiler Pro League — the Belgium top division on Saturday.

Sint Truiden hosted Royal Excel Mouscron at the Stayen in their first league fixture of the season, but lost to the visitors 1-0 as Mouscron’s Cameroonian forward Fabrice Olinga scoring the only goal of the game in the 38th minute.

STVV, coached by Marc Brys, lined up in a 3-4-3 formation with 20-year-old Nelson Balongo playing as the central forward while Brazilian Alan Sousa and Alexandre De Bruyn taking up positions on either wings.

This meant that Cong Phuong, who has joined the club on a one-year contract, could only find a place in the substitute’s bench for the domestic opener. Sint Truiden manager Brys made one attacking chance during the game when he replaced Sousa later on in the game, but preferring to bring on Ivory Coast forward Yohan Boli instead of Cong Phuong.

Though he might not have been involved on the pitch in the first Jupiler Pro League fixture of the season, Cong Phuong can take plenty of inspiration from having made the matchday squad and hope to build on it in the coming gameweeks.

STVV will now travel to Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges to face 2018 runners-up Club Brugge KV on August 3 before hosting Standard Liege on August 11.

(Photos courtesy: STVV)