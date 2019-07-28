WATCH: 83,520 fans at Bukit Jalil Stadium perform record Viking Clap before Malaysia FA Cup 2019 final

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur witnessed a brilliant spectacle on Saturday as over 80,000 fans joined in to perform the biggest Viking Clap ever in Malaysia.

The national stadium saw 83,520 spectators filling it stands for the Malaysia FA Cup 2019 final between Perak FA and Kedah FA and the record-breaking performance took place before the kick off of the all-important match.

Accompanied by the beat of drums, both Perak and Kedah supporters joined in the Viking Clap with the Malaysia Football League’s official twitter account claiming it had broken Malaysia’s biggest ‘Viking Clap’ record with over 80,000 spectators.

The match itself was an entertaining affair, however it ended up with Perak players and supporters heartbroken. It was their side who created most of the opportunities in the Piala FA Malaysia 2019 final, but they ultimately paid the price for wastefulness in front of the goal.

An extra-time goal from Fadzrul Danel helped Aidil Sharin-coached Kedah defeat Perak in the neck-and-neck final denying the Bos Gaurus a first knock-out cup title in 15 years.

It was Kedah’s fifth Piala FA title as they reclaimed the trophy that they last won in 2017 — defeating Pahang 3-2 that time. The win also meant that Kedah will take part in the preliminary stages of the AFC Champions League 2020 next season.