LIVE Stream: Piala Indonesia 2019 Final – PSM Makassar vs Persija Jakarta

PSM Makassar will host Persija Jakarta at the Andi Mattalatta Stadium in Makassar for the second leg of the 2018-19 Piala Indonesia final on Sunday.

The final will decide the winners of the seventh season of Indonesia’s cup competition with the 2018-19 fixture being held as a two-legged home and away tie for the first time this season.

Persija had recorded a 1-0 win over PSM in the first leg held in front of their vociferous supporters at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta last week meaning that today’s hosts PSM will have to score at least once to stay in the hunt for the Indonesian domestic cup. It was defender Ryuji Utomo who scored the crucial goal for Persija late in the first leg.

Liga 1 champions Persija Jakarta reached the final of the Piala Indonesia after a 3-2 aggregate win over Borneo FC in the semifinals. The Kemayoran Tigers defeated Borneo 2-1 in the first leg before playing out a 1-1 draw at Samarinda in the second leg played earlier this month.

Meanwhile, PSM Makassar faced Madura United in the other last four clash with PSM winning the first leg 1-0 at the Andi Mattalata Stadium in Makassar on June 30. However, Madura defeated PSM 2-1 in their home fixture, but it was the Makassar-based side that progressed thanks to the away goal they scored in the second leg.

The Paila Indonesia 2019 Final Second Leg between PSM Makassar and Persija Jakarta will kick off at 4:30 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here.