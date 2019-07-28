LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Malaysia vs Brunei Darussalam

The second matchday of the AFF U15 Championship 2019, the regional youth championship featuring ASEAN sides, will see Malaysia taking on Brunei Darussalam on Sunday.

The 2019 edition of the ASEAN Football Federation tournament began in Chonburi, Thailand on July 27 as defending champions Indonesia defeated Vietnam 2-0 in the opener in Group A on Saturday. There were also a 7-1 win for Timor-Leste against Philippines and a goalless draw played out between Myanmar and Singapore on the opening day.

Sunday will see action from Group B as last year’ semifinalists Malaysia take on Brunei. Malaysia had lost to eventual champions Indonesia in the semifinal of the 2018 AFF U15 event while Brunei finished bottom of their group behind Thailand, Malaysia, Laos and Singapore without collecting a single point.

Cambodia will face Australia while Laos face hosts Thailand in other matches on the second day.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament featuring members of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Malaysia vs Brunei Darussalam in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship will kick off at 4:00PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!