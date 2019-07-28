Fadzrul Danel scores extra-time winner as Kedah FA defeat Perak to lift Malaysia FA Cup 2019

Kedah FA have won the Malaysia FA Cup 2019 after an extra-time goal from Fadzrul Danel helped them defeat Perak FA in a neck-and-neck final at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

In front of 83,520 spectators at the Bukit Jalil, it was Perak who had the better of chances. But the Bos Gaurus, who were looking to win the knock-out cup for the first time in 15 years, when Fadzrul scored against the run of play as the first half of extra time was coming to a close.

For Kedah, it is their fifth Piala FA title as Aidil Sharin’s side reclaimed the trophy that they last won in 2017 — defeating Pahang 3-2 that time. The win also means that Kedah will take part in the preliminary stages of the AFC Champions League 2020 next season.

It was Perak who began more brightly as Malaysia full-back Nazirul Naim’s free kick from the right wing created trouble for Kedah goalkeeper Ifwat Akmal at his far post with Ronaldo lurking in close quarters hoping to pounce on any mistake by the custodian.

In the 30th minute, Ifwat was once again called into action when Perak’s Brazilian defender Careca got his head to a free kick from deep, but the goalkeeper held on well. Careca had an even better opportunity in the 36th minute when he met a free kick from Naim unmarked inside the box, but failed to put it on target.

The two teams went into the break with the goal scoreless and Kedah the happier of the sides not to have conceded. And the second half began on the same vein when Nazirul Naim’s hit straight from a free kick rattled the Kedah crossbar!

Perhaps Kedah’s first clear chance came only after the hour-mark when Farhan Roslan broke free of the Perak defence, but could only hit straight at goalkeeper Hafizul Hakim from inside the box.

Ronaldo had the chance to give Perak the lead in the 70th minute with the goal gaping, but even with the goalkeeper out of position and the goal gaping, the Brazilian attacker could only hit the legs of one of the three defenders who had covered for custodian Ifwat.

With no teams breaking the deadlock, extra time was employed to find a winner. And the all-important goal came in the injury time of the first half of extra time when Danel tapped in a cross from Rizal Ghazali to score the title-winning goal and silence half of the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

(Photo courtesy: Malaysia Football League)