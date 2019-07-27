AFF U15 Championship 2019: Indonesia defeat Vietnam 2-0 in opener; Timor-Leste thrash Philippines 7-0

Indonesia began their title defence in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 with a 2-0 win over Vietnam in the tournament opener in Chonburi, Thailand on Saturday.

Defending champions Indonesia, coached by Bima Sakti, are pitted in Group A along with Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Singapore and Myanmar and got their title defence off to a best possible start.

Muhammad Valeron opened the scoring for Indonesia in the second minute of first half injury time and the lead was soon doubled in the second half by Marselino Fredinan.

Meanwhile, in the second Group A match of the day, Timor-Leste inflicted a 7-1 thrashing on Philippines. Philippines had suffered a 4-1 defeat to the East Timorese in the 2018 iteration of the championship, but this time, the defeat was more embarrassing for the young Filipinos.

In the third and final match of the day, Myanmar and Singapore played out a goalless draw.

This meant that Timor-Leste are top of Group A at the conclusion of the first round of matches in their group while Indonesia are second only on goal difference count. Myanmar and Singapore both shared a point apiece.

The second day of the AFF U15 Championship will see Group B actions with Malaysia facing Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia taking on Australia and hosts Thailand going up against Laos.

(Photo courtesy: PSSI)