OFFICIAL: Barcelona defender joins club legend Andres Iniesta at J.League side Vissel Kobe

Former Barcelona and Arsenal defender Thomas Vermaelen has completed a move to Japanese club Vissel Kobe. He was released by Barcelona after his contract with the club ran out in June this year.

Vermaelen becomes the fourth former Barcelona player after Andres Iniesta, David Villa and Sergi Samper to join the J.League side. The deal was made official hours before the La Liga champions’ pre-season encounter vs the Japanese club.

“When I came here, I had a very warm welcome and a lot of support,” Vermaelen said after signing for his new club. “I can’t wait to start. I’m excited about it. I would like to do my best to improve the team.”

Vermaelen spent five injury-ridden seasons at Barcelona and the two parties mutually decided against renewing the contract. Vissel Kobe are owned by Barcelona’s shirt sponsor Rakuten.