ASEAN bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup sees some progress after FA Thailand meeting with government

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) have met with top officials of Thailand’s Foreign Ministry to discuss the potential joint bid by ASEAN nations to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

This is the first visible sign of progress made in the potential 2034 World Cup bid from ASEAN which was announced by Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in June 2019.

FAT president Somyot Poompunmuang met with the Foreign Ministry team led by Paitoon Mahapannaporn, deputy director-general of the Department of ASEAN Affairs on Friday in Bangkok.

According to Bangkok Post, the bidding procedure, starting with gaining the support of the AFC and its member countries, was discussed during the meeting.

“This will be followed by submission of relevant documents to FIFA, particularly letters of declaration from all ASEAN governments confirming their support for the bid. Other documents needed include official letters of consent from the cities where the matches will be held, the stadiums for the games and practice venues, as well as those concerning legal issues, tickets sales and accommodation,” the Thai news outlet wrote.

“A strategic plan for hosting the World Cup is also required, along with the human rights and labour policies of the host countries and other facilities concerning safety and transportation for visitors in the host cities. The world football governing body also requires some assurances on the financial stability of the host countries,” the report added.

10 countries — Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Brunei Darussalam — make up ASEAN while Australia and Timor-Leste are also members of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

While there is still no clarity on which ASEAN countries will be part of the joint bid, the Football Federation of Australia have revealed that they have held talks with Indonesia’s PSSI to jointly bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.