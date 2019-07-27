Al Zawraa book AFC Champions League 2020 qualification spot after 16th Iraq FA Cup title

Iraqi Premier League outfit Al Zawraa SC have booked a spot in the qualifiers of the AFC Champions League 2020 after winning the country’s domestic cup competition — the Iraq FA Cup.

In the final held at the Al Shaab Stadium in Baghdad on Friday, Al Zawra edged Al Kahrabaa FC 1-0 thanks to an 85th-minute header from 20-year-old Iraq international Safaa Hadi.

This was Al Zawraa’s 16th FA Cup title and they have won the competition more than any other team in Iraq’s football history. Al Zawraa had defeated Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 4-1 in the semifinal held on June 11 to qualify for the final.

The victory also meant a place in the qualification stages of next season’s AFC Champions League for Al Zawraa who will be looking to brush aside their disappointment from this season’s campaign in the continental championship.

Abbas’ Al Zawraa were knocked out of the group stages of the ACL this season despite scoring 14 goals in six matches — the joint-highest alongside UAE Pro League side Al Wahda FC.

They had finished behind IR Iran’s Zob Ahan FC, with 12 points, and Saudi Professional League outfit Al Nassr FC, with 10 points, in Group A of ACL 2019. They had collected eight points from their six group stage matches winning, drawing and losing two matches each.

Al Zawraa had qualified to the group stages of the ACL 2019 after winning the Iraqi Premier League last season while AFC Cup holders Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya began their campaign in the preliminary stages.

However, this season, Al Shorta SC have won the 2019 Iraqi Premier League title to take Iraq’s spot in the group stages of the ACL 2020.