LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Myanmar vs Singapore

2018 semifinalists Myanmar will open their campaign in the AFF U15 Championship 2019 when they face Singapore in the opening day of the regional youth championship on Saturday.

The 2019 edition of the ASEAN Football Federation tournament is being held in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27 to August 9 with Vietnam taking on defending champions Indonesia in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Myanmar reached the semifinals of the 2018 AFF event after finishing behind toppers Indonesia in the group stages, however lost 1-0 to Thailand in the last four battle. Meanwhile, their opponents Singapore finished fourth in Group B registering just one win in four matches.

Timor-Leste are facing Philippines in the other match on the opening day of the competition.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament featuring members of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Myanmar vs Singapore in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship will kick off at 7:00PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!