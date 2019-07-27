LIVE Stream: AFF U15 Championship 2019 – Timor-Leste vs Philippines

On Saturday, Timor-Leste will take on Philippines on the opening day of the AFF U15 Championship 2019, the regional youth championship featuring ASEAN sides.

The 2019 edition of the ASEAN Football Federation tournament is being held in Chonburi, Thailand from July 27 to August 9 with Vietnam taking on defending champions Indonesia in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Timor-Leste had finished fourth in the Group A in 2018 behind Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam while Philippines had finished bottom of the six-team group — also suffering a 4-1 defeat to the East Timorese in the previous iteration of the championship.

Last year’s semifinalists Myanmar will battle it out against Philippe Aw-coached Singapore in the other match on the opening day of the competition.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament featuring members of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Indonesia are the reigning champions of the U-15 tournament having won the title defeating Thailand in the final held last year.

Defending champs Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

Timor-Leste vs Philippines in the AFF U15 Boys’ Championship will kick off at 4:30PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!