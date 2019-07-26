WATCH: K League stars imitate Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in front of him

The Cristiano Ronaldo ‘siii’ celebration has been imitated by many across various sports and K League side Daegu forward Cesinha is the new entrant to that list. He imitated Ronaldo’s celebration while playing for K League all-stars in a pre-season encounter vs Juventus.

Cesinha scored his side’s second goal of the encounter which sent the K League all-stars side 2-1 ahead in the 45th minute. The Brazilian then decided to pull off Ronaldo’s celebration as a tribute.

He later pointed towards the Portuguese talisman as a gesture to show that the celebration was only a tribute. The Juventus superstar’s reaction was interesting as well, who was on the bench when the goal was scored.

Two more of Cesinha’s teammates joined him in the celebration. Watch the video here.

The Italy giants were 3-2 behind in the 80th minute at the time of writing.