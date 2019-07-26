AFF U15 Championship 2019 to kick off in Thailand on Saturday – Dates, groups, teams and fixtures

The 2019 AFF U15 Championship will kick off in Chonburi, Thailand on July 27 with Vietnam taking on defending champions Indonesia in the opening match of the regional youth tournament.

Timor-Leste will face Philippines while last year’s semifinalists Myanmar will battle it out against Philippe Aw-coached Singapore in the other matches on the opening day of the competition.

As many as 12 nations will take part in the 14th edition of the youth tournament featuring members of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Defending champions Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines are in Group A of the 2019 tournament while hosts and 2018 runners-up Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam and Australia make up Group B.

Winners from each group as well as the two runners-up will qualify for the semifinals of the championship to be held on August 7. The final is slated to be held on August 9.

2019 AFF U15 Championship Groups

Group A – Indonesia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore, Philippines

Group B – Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, Australia

2019 AFF U15 Championship Fixtures

July 27 – Vietnam vs Indonesia – 4:00 PM HKT – Group A

July 27 – Timor-Leste vs Philippines – 4:30 PM HKT – Group A

July 27 – Myanmar vs Singapore – 7:00 PM HKT – Group A

July 28 – Laos vs Thailand – 7:00 PM HKT – Group B

July 28 – Cambodia vs Australia – 4:30 PM HKT – Group B

July 28 – Malaysia vs Brunei DS – 4:00 PMH KT – Group B

July 29 – Indonesia vs Singapore – 4:00 PM HKT – Group A

July 29 – Myanmar vs Timor-Leste – 4:30 PM HKT – Group A

July 29 – Vietnam vs Philippines – 7:00 PM HKT – Group A

July 30 – Thailand vs Brunei DS – 7:00 PM HKT – Group B

July 30 – Malaysia vs Cambodia – 4:30 PM HKT – Group B

July 30 – Laos vs Australia – 4:00 PM HKT – Group B

July 31 – Singapore vs Vietnam – 4:30 PM HKT – Group A

July 31 – Philippines vs Myanmar – 7:00 PM HKT – Group A

July 31 – Indonesia vs Timor-Leste – 4:00 PM HKT – Group A

August 1- Brunei DS vs Laos – 4:30 PM HKT – Group B

August 1 – Australia vs Malaysia – 4:00 PM HKT – Group B

August 1 – Thailand vs Cambodia – 7:00 PM HKT – Group B

August 2 – Timor-Leste vs Singapore – 7:00 PM HKT – Group A

August 2 – Philippines vs Indonesia – 4:00 PM HKT – Group A

August 2 – Myanmar vs Vietnam – 4:30 PM HKT – Group A

August 3 – Cambodia vs Brunei DS – 4:00 PM HKT – Group B

August 3 – Australia vs Thailand – 7:00 PM HKT – Group B

August 3 – Malaysia vs Laos – 4:30 PM HKT – Group B

August 4 – Singapore vs Philippines – 4:30 PM HKT – Group A

August 4 – Vietnam vs Timor-Leste – 7:00 PM HKT – Group A

August 4 – Indonesia vs Myanmar – 4:00 PM HKT – Group A

August 5 – Brunei DS vs Australia 4:30 PM HKT – Group B

August 5 – Laos vs Cambodia – 4:00 PM HKT – Group B

August 5 – Thailand vs Malaysia – 7:00 PM HKT – Group B

August 7 – Semifinal 1 – Winner A vs Runner-up B

August 7 – Semifinal 2 – Winner B vs Runner- up A

August 9 – Final – Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2