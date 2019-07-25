India U-15 boys set to embark on Thailand exposure trip ahead of SAFF U-15 Championship 2019

The India U-15 national football team will fly to Thailand as part of an exposure trip with 23 youngsters named in the squad that will be on the tour.

The team, coached by former India international midfielder Bibiano Fernandes, will spent two weeks in Thailand where they will train and play a string of friendly matches against Thai oppositions.

The Indian senior team had also made a trip to the Southeast Asian country last month to take part in the King’s Cup 2019 where they finished third after defeating the War Elephants.

The India 🇮🇳 U-15 team will travel to Thailand 🇹🇭 from July 27-August 10, 2019 for an exposure tour. The 2⃣3⃣-member squad for the same is as follows: GOALKEEPERS: Lionel Rymmei, Aman Sahani, Mohit Dhami#IndianFootball #BackTheBlue (1/3) — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 25, 2019

The team will be in Thailand from July 27 to August 10. The Indian colts are preparing for the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) U-15 Football Championship which will be held form August 22 to August 31.

India were picked to host the tournament during the SAFF Ordinary Congress 2019 held at Kathmandu, Nepal in April 2019.

All seven members of the SAFF — India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal — will take part in the youth championship. Bangladesh are the defending champions having won the tournament that they hosted last year defeating Pakistan in the final via a penalty shootout.

India U-15 squad for Thailand exposure trip

Goalkeepers: Lionel Rymmei, Aman Sahani, Mohit Dhami

Defenders: Paogoumang Singson, Shameek Vas, Ranjan Soren, Amandeep, Pritam Sorokhaibam, Halen Nongtdu, Anish Mazumder

Midfielders: Satvik Sharma, Sibajit Leimapokpam, Maheson Tongbram, Aula Siba Prasad, Taison Loitongbam, Ratanbi Chaphamayum, Renedy Yumnam, Lalthangliana, Yoihenba Sukham

Forwards: Himanshu Jangra, Sridarth Nongmeikapam, Shubho Paul, Isac Zomuanpuia