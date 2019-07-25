Al Zawraa striker Alaa Abbas follows Iraq teammate Mohanad Ali to Qatar Stars League – Reports

Close on the heels of Mohanad Ali joining Al Duhail SC, another promising Iraqi striker Alaa Abbas has reportedly secured a move to the Qatar Stars League.

21-year-old Abbas who was a revelation in the AFC Champions League 2019 for Iraqi Premier League outfit Al Zawraa SC this season is reportedly closing in on a loan move to Qatar SC.

It is expected that the Iraq international will travel to the Qatari capital of Doha to finalise his loan move after playing for Al Zawraa against Al Kharabaa in the final of the Iraq FA Cup at the Al Shaab Stadium in Baghdad on Friday.

21-year-old Abbas has scored half a dozen goals for Al Zawraa in the AFC Champions League this season and is currently tied with Al Ahli Saudi FC’s Omar Al Somah and Shandong Luneng’s Graziano Pelle as the second leading goalscorer in the continental championship.

The striker won his first international cap for Srecko Katanec’s Iraq in December 2018 and was part of his country’s travelling contingent to the AFC Asian Cup 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year. He will also represent the nation in the 9th WAFF Championship 2019 which Iraq will host from July 30.

Abbas’ Al Zawraa were knocked out of the group stages of the ACL this season despite scoring 14 goals in six matches — the joint-highest alongside UAE Pro League side Al Wahda FC.

Qatar SC finished second from bottom in the Qatar Stars League last season and was forced into a relegation play-off against second division outfit Muaither SC. However, they did manage to stay up in the league after the now Al Zawraa striker Hussein Ali Al Saedi scored the only goal of the game for Qatar in a 1-0 win.