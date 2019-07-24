WATCH: Cambodia star Chan Vathanaka scores brilliant free kick for Boeung Ket in Cambodian League

Chan Vathanaka has returned to the Cambodian League with Boeung Ket FC and the Cambodia international is already proving that he is in a league of his own back home.

The 25-year-old had joined PKNS FC in January 2019 on a free transfer as he made the move to the Malaysia Super League and scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Malaysian club before returning to his former club in Cambodia.

And it is safe to say that he proved a few of his doubters wrong in Malaysia after a failed stint with Pahang FA in 2018.

His latest goal for Boeung Ket in the Cambodian top division match against Angkor Tiger FC is further proof of the individual brilliance of the popular star.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Boeung Ket’s Nigerian attacker Samuel Gbenga Ajayi was brought down just yards away from the box by the Angkor Tiger defender in the 34th minute of the game that took place this weekend.

Vathanaka stepped up to take the free kick and with his left foot managed to lift the ball over the six-man defensive wall and bring into down in time to hit the back of the net evading the opposition goalkeeper in full stretch.

Boeung Ket are currently sixth in the 14-team Cambodian League having collected 28 points from 16 matches while Angkor Tiger are third with 34 points. Svay Rieng FC lead the table with 42 points and are undefeated in Cambodia this season.