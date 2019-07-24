Can Chinese Football Association’s plans of naturalising stars get China PR out of football rut?

“What next?” has been a question haunting the China PR national football team for a long time now and one for which the Chinese football authorities haven’t had much solutions of late.

An ageing national team, little youth development with even more less integration, and a general lack of vision and ambition have all set Chinese football back in the recent years. However, it looks like the Chinese Football Association (CFA) have now taken extreme measures to resuscitate the sport in the Middle Kingdom.

By naturalising some of the top performers in the Chinese Super League (CSL), in turn making them eligible for the China national team, the CFA are wielding a double-edged sword. While, the addition of these players could give Team Dragon a more competitive edge, they could also bear the brunt of the Chinese public, that is well known for being a patriotic lot.

Could naturalised players make China a football powerhouse?

However, it does seem to be the best way forward for China, at least in the short term, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Joint-Qualifiers beginning in a little over a month’s time and them staring at yet another disastrous attempt to make it to the elusive world championship — they have only made one appearance at the World Cup in 2002.

A quagmire that is Chinese football

Chinese football has plenty of problems, most of which are reflected on their senior national team. And the foremost of it is an age problem that has made them one of the oldest national teams in Asia and probably even the world.

In fact, China had the oldest squad at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 held in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year with their average age reading 28.74 years. Their captain Zheng Zhi will turn 39 years old next month while their most accomplished scorer Gao Lin is 33 and will be nearing 37 if China reach Qatar 2022.

The Chinese FA have tried to tackle the problem with their ever-shifting U-23 age rule in the CSL — it was stipulated, at the start of the 2019 season, that three domestic U-23 players had to be used by a club during a match which was reduced to one as the season progressed. However, any changes have missed its mark so far with the clubs often looking to find a way around the rule.

Meanwhile, the CFA’s lack of vision is also apparent from their choice of head coach. World Cup winner Marcello Lippi had run down his contract and left the national team job after the AFC Asian Cup exit in January forcing the association to turn to another Italian, Guangzhou Evergrande boss Fabio Cannavaro, who mixed his duties for a brief, but disastrous period during which they succumbed to Thailand and Uzbekistan in China Cup 2019.

Lippi has now returned and at the age of 71, is set to lead China in their latest World Cup qualification campaign.

Another striking problem for the national team is the striking department itself. Lippi has time and again complained about the lack of goals and China have even gone as far as playing centre-back Yu Dabao as a striker. “This shows our situation in China. In [the Chinese Super League], nearly all the foreign players are forwards. It means for our attack, I have to pick a player who spent the season in central defence,” Lippi said earlier this year.

Naturalisation the way forward?

Naturalisation in football is nothing new. And we have seen nations like Asian champions Qatar and Philippines, closer to home, fielding sides that are heavy on foreign-born players with roots in the country and even those who have no ancestral links to the adopted country (via FIFA’s residency rule that needs a stay in the adopted country of a minimum of five years).

However, Chinese sports haven’t been open to the practice and are only warming up to naturalisation now. Beijing Guoan’s Nico Yennaris (now also known by his Chinese name Li Ke) — an English-born former Arsenal youth product with a mother of Chinese origin — became the first naturalised player to represent China when he made his debut in June 2019 against Philippines (ironically!).

Yennaris’ club teammate John Hou Saeter (Hou Yongyong) is another player to be naturalised, thanks to his Chinese heritage. The 21-year-old Saeter has a Chinese mother and Norwegian father and only moved to China in Janaury 2019 signing for Beijing from Stabaek Fotball.

Now, it looks like China are stepping up their efforts in naturalisation with full support from the country’s president Xi Jinping — moving onto some of the Brazilian superstars who have ruled the game in the Chinese Super League for years hoping that they will recreate their goalscoring magic for the Chinese national team.

The CFA are reportedly processing the naturalisation requests of five Brazilian attacking footballers — Elkeson, Aloisio Goncalves, Ricardo Goulart, Fernandinho Henrique and Alan Carvalho who are all contracted to Guangzhou. So confident are Guangzhou about the naturalisation process going through that they have signed Elkeson, Fernandinho and Aloisio recently and loaned out the later two (due to limit on foreign players) until they get Chinese citizenship.

Elkeson, the 30-year-old Brazilian, who rejoined Guangzhou from Shandong Luneng this month, could perhaps be the key to solving China and Lippi’s problems up front. The striker has scored for fun in China winning four league titles (three of them with Guangzhou) and two AFC Champions Leagues (in 2013 and 2015) and continues to be a prolific scorer.

Some reports suggest that Elkeson could have his citizenship as early as a few weeks’ time and could be eligible to represent the nation in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers which will begin with them travelling to Maldives on September 10. Syria, Philippines and Guam are the other opponents for China in the second round of the qualifiers.

AFC Champions League 2019: Sydney FC 3-3 Shanghai SIPG – Elkeson (89′)

Aloisio is a 31-year-old who has played in China since 2014 wearing the colours of Shandong, Hebei China Fortune and China League One side Guangdong Southern Tigers. Former Palmeiras forward Goulart, 28, meanwhile made his international debut for Brazil back in 2014, albeit in a friendly which still lets him change his country of representation.

26-year-old Fernandinho has gone out on loan to Hebei after signing for Guangzhou from Chongqian Lifan where he has played since 2015. Alan, now 29, played for Red Bull Salzburg between 2010 and 2015 before moving to China with Guangzhou. He is currently on loan at Tianjin Tianhai FC. Apart from these five, several other players including former Everton and Sunderland defender Tyias Browning are in line to receive Chinese citizenship.

But, is this indeed the way forward for Chinese football? Of course, goals from Elkeson and other Brazilian-born forwards may improve China’s chances of making it to the 2022 World Cup, but relying on a bunch of imports nearing or in their 30s for instant results seems like a short-term fix for CFA who should still be looking for answers for the question: “What next?”