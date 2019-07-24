LIVE Stream: UEFA ASSIST U15 International Tournament – Bhutan vs Latvia

Bhutan will be up against European opposition in the form of Latvia on Wednesday in the UEFA ASSIST U15 International Tournament being held in Addu City, Maldives.

The tournament will feature four nations including hosts Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Latvia, and Bhutan and will be organised by the Football Association of Maldives in coordination with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) from July 20 to 29. Each team will play each other once before the top two teams progress to the final slated for July 29.

The UEFA ASSIST is an international programme conducted by UEFA with the hope of “increasing solidarity and enhancing football development to tackle the needs of national associations and confederations outside Europe.”

According to UEFA’s website, the main scope of UEFA ASSIST is “to essentially to share knowledge and best practices to help UEFA’s sister confederations to develop and strengthen football within their respective territories.”

It is designed to provide practical rather than financial assistance and to offer support through development activities, it said. The tournament is held across the globe in various age groups including U-15 and U-17.

Bhutan vs Latvia in the UEFA ASSIST U15 International Tournament will kick off at 7:00 PM HKT. You can watch the match LIVE right here!