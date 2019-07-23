Ex-Bundesliga man and Socceroos star Robbie Kruse returns to Victory

Australia international Robbie Kruse – who notably spent five years in the Bundesliga – has sealed a return to his homeland after joining former club Melbourne Victory.

The move was announced on Tuesday afternoon – subject to a medical – and Kruse will arrive in Melbourne this week to join up with the team immediately.

Kruse, who was 75 caps for the Socceroos to his name, spent two seasons at Victory after starting his career at Brisbane Roar, and impressed enough to earn a move to Europe.

After gaining promotion with Fortuna Dusseldorf, he then spent five seasons playing in the Bundesliga which included stints at Bayer Leverkusen and Stuttgart.

Following a brief spell in the Chinese Super League with Liaoning Whowin (now Liaoning FC), Kruse returned to Germany with second tier outfit Bochum, before coming to the recent decision to head back to the A-League.

“I am excited to return home after eight years playing overseas,” Kruse told Victory’s official website.

“It was an incredible experience, but to have the opportunity to come back to the A-League and represent Victory again is really special.

“I have great memories playing with Victory and of the club as whole; it helped me set expectations of myself as a player and ground me professionally.

“During our discussions, I’ve been impressed with [manager] Marco Kurz’s vision for the team and look forward to joining my teammates, many new and a couple I already know.”

Following the off-season departure of Kevin Muscat, former Adelaide boss Kurz – who previously managed Fortuna but after Kruse had left – was handed the reins and his new forward marks his first signing.

“Securing Robbie’s services for the next two years is a big win for the club,” said Kurz.

“We see in Robbie a player not only with great experience here in Australia and overseas, but also as someone that fits the culture of the club, something which will be very good for this team.

“We look forward to him joining us this week.”

Since winning his first cap in 2011, Kruse has represented Australia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and three AFC Asian Cups, including their triumphant campaign of 2015.