Indian Super League side ATK sign Australia international striker Dario Vidosic from Melbourne City FC

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit ATK have continued their signing spree after acquiring Australian international striker Dario Vidosic from Melbourne City FC.

Vidosic will join the Indian club on a free transfer after running down his contract with the City Football Group-owned side back home.

The 32-year-old who was born in the former Yugoslavia (present day Croatia) moved to Australia with his parents at a very young age and has played for various Australian domestic sides including Adelaide United, Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington Phoenix.

Vidosic has also spent a few years in Germany turning out for clubs including FC Nurnberg, MSV Duisberg and Arminia Bielefeld and a season in Korea Republic with Seongnam FC.

He will join fellow A-League imports Roy Krishna, last season’s top scorer in the Australian top division, and former Australia international David Williams at the Kolkata-based club.

The Indian club finished sixth in the ISL last season, but are the most successful side in the fledgling league along with Chennaiyin FC with two titles.

ATK is coached by former Valencia and Celta Vigo manager Antonio Lopez Habas.