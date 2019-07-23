IR Iran international winger Mehdi Taremi joins Portuguese top division club from Al Gharafa

IR Iran international Mehdi Taremi has secured a transfer to one of Europe’s top leagues from Qatar Stars League outfit Al Gharafa SC.

The 27-year-old winger has joined Rio Ave FC in Portugal’s Primeira Liga from Qatar where he has spent the last season after signing from Iran Pro League outfit Persepolis FC.

It was earlier reported that the Iranian footballer was attracting attention from a few European clubs including Serbian SuperLiga champions Red Star Belgrade, but the dream move for Taremi has come in the form of Rio Ave of Portugal.

Rio Ave finished seventh in the Premeira Liga last season collecting 45 points from 34 matches. They were only behind champions Benfica, runners-up FC Porto, Sporting Lisbon, SC Braga, Vitoria SC and Moreirense FC.

The club are currently in preseason preparations and will begin their new season with a clash in the Taca da Liga, the Portuguese League Cup, on August 3.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: China PR 0-1 IR Iran – Mehdi Taremi (18′)

27-year-old Taremi was part of Carlos Queiroz’s Iran squad for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup held in the United Arab Emirates earlier this year scoring three goals in the continental championship. He has 42 international caps for Team Melli scoring 19 goals.