Thailand stars Chanathip and Theerathon both included in J1 League Team of the Week

Thailand national team stars Chanathip Songkrashin and Theerathon Bunmathan have both featured in the J1 League Team of the Week for Matchday 20.

Chanathip and Theerathon, along with Thitipan Puangchan, were recently hailed as key players for their national teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by new Thailand head coach Akira Nishino, and they produced displays to justify that praise in the Japanese top division this week.

Theerathon had put in a shift as a left-back for his Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos as they held on to a 2-0 win over Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe despite losing their centre-back Thiago Martins to a red card early in the second half.

Theerathon’s teammate, centre-back Shinnosuke Hatanaka, also made it to the Team of the Week.

Meanwhile, Chanathip’s Consadole Sapporo thrashed Shonan Bellmare 5-2 in their league fixture during the weekend with the Thai attacking midfielder adding the fifth and final goal in the 84th minute.

Former England international Jay Borthroyd who scored a brace for Consadole in the match also featured in the Best 11 along with Chanathip. Defender Ryosuke Shindo, who also scored, was another of Consadole stars to be picked for the prize.

Meanwhile, Thitipan’s Oita Trinita did not play this weekend as their match with Kawasaki Frontale will only take place on July 27. Kawasaki had defeated Premier League side Chelsea 1-0 in a friendly match on July 19.

Yokohama are second in the league table with 39 points from 20 matches, only three points behind league leaders FC Tokyo. Oita Trinita are are fifth with 32 points from 19 games while Consadole are seventh with 31 points from 20 games.