Barcelona legend Xavi makes coaching debut as Al Sadd held to 1-1 draw in Spain

Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez debuted as head coach of Al Sadd SC as the Qatar Stars League side were held to a 1-1 draw by Palamos in a preseason friendly in Spain.

Xavi, a two-time FIFA World Cup winner with Spain and four-time UEFA Champions League winner with FC Barcelona, had hung up his boots in May this year after enjoying a trophy-laden career as a professional footballer.

The 39-year-old had helped Al Sadd to win the 2018-19 Qatar Stars League title last season before taking over as the head coach of the Qatari outfit. They are currently undergoing their preseason preparations in Spain before resuming their AFC Champions League 2019 campaign in two weeks’ time.

Xavi’s first game in charge of Al Sadd ended in a 1-1 draw after substitute Nam Tae-hee, the 28-year-old Korea Republic playmaker, scored the equaliser in the 85th minute with the team looking

نام تيهي : المعسكر أكثر من رائع وتشافي يعلمنا الكثير من الاشياء المميزة

.#السد #قطر pic.twitter.com/cveIjlqHO6 — AlSadd S.C | نادي السد (@AlsaddSC) July 22, 2019

“I am grateful to Al Sadd for the trust they gave me. It is true that this is the first time for me as a coach, but it is a great feeling. I know all the players, and the staff with me here are very experienced. They have worked with many clubs in different countries, which will help me a lot,” the Spaniard said (via The AFC).

“Everyone knows that I love attacking football and retaining the ball. I was used to being a winner as a player, and I now want to win [just as much] after becoming a coach,” he said.

Xavi will be thrown straight into the biggest club competition in Asia as Al Sadd are to face local rivals Al Duhail SC in the Round of 16 of ACL 2019 with the first leg scheduled to be held on August 6 and the return leg slated for August 13.

Xavi takes his first training camp as Al Sadd coach

“Al Duhail are among the best teams not only in Qatar, but also in the Middle East. We know them well, and we have a challenge ahead of us in both the AFC Champions League and the [Qatar] Super Cup,” the new Al Sadd head coach said.

“I promise Al Sadd fans that we will give our best. I can’t promise the results, but we will compete strongly in all competitions and we will produce our best because we are the best team in Qatar,” Xavi added.

(Photo courtesy: Al Sadd SC)