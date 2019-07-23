Head coach Srecko Katanec names 23-man Iraq squad for WAFF Championship 2019

Iraq head coach Srecko Katanec has named his final 23-member squad for the 2019 WAFF Championship to be held in the country from July 30 to August 14.

The tournament is being hosted by Iraq for the first time with the Karbala International Stadium and Franso Hariri Stadium in Erbil hosting the matches in the regional tournament comprising of nine teams.

Iraq are without some big names including that of Vancouver Whitecaps wing back Ali Adnan, Atlanta United forward Justin Meram and Al Duhail SC striker Mohanad Ali who are all involved with their clubs with the tournament not falling inside the FIFA international window.

Iraq are placed in Group A of the competition with Yemen, Syria, Palestine and Lebanon. Group B will meanwhile consist of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain. Iraq open their campaign against Lebanon on July 30 at Karbala.

Iraq’s 23-man final squad for 9th WAFF Championship 2019

Goalkeepers: Jalal Hassan (Al Zawraa), Mohammed Hameed (Al Shorta), Mohammed Salih (Al Karkh)

Defenders: Ahmed Ibrahim (Unattached), Maitham Jabbar (Al Karkh), Saad Natiq, Sameh Saeed (both Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Najm Shwan, Mustafa Mohammed (both Al Zawraa), Alaa Mhawi, Dhurgham Ismail (both Al Shorta)

Midfielders: Safaa Hadi (Al Zawraa), Amjad Attwan, Mahdi Kamel (both Al Shorta), Hussein Ali (Unattached), Mazin Fayyadh (Al Naft), Karrar Nabeel, Mohammed Qassim, Ibrahim Bayesh (all Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya), Humam Tariq (Unattached)

Forwards: Alaa Abbas, Mohannad Abdul-Raheem (both Al Zawraa), Aymen Hussein (Unattached)