Myanmar to host UEFA ASSIST U-16 Tournament also featuring Korea Republic, Montenegro & Indonesia

Myanmar will host Korea Republic, Montenegro and Indonesia for the International U-16 Boys Tournament 2019 under the UEFA ASSIST programme in August 2019.

The tournament will be held at the Mandalarthiri Stadium in Mandalay from August 14 to 18 with teams playing each other in a round-robin format.

Korea Republic U-16s will face Montenegro U-16s in the opening match of the tournament on August 14 followed by a match between hosts Myanmar and Indonesia the same day.

Myanmar and reigning champions Indonesia will both take part in the AFF U-16 Championship 2019 to be held from July 27 to August 9. The duo are in Group A of the regional youth championship where they will be joined by Vietnam, Timor-Leste, Singapore and Philippines.

The UEFA ASSIST is an international programme conducted by UEFA with the hope of “increasing solidarity and enhancing football development to tackle the needs of national associations and confederations outside Europe.”

According to UEFA’s website, the main scope of UEFA ASSIST is “to essentially to share knowledge and best practices to help UEFA’s sister confederations to develop and strengthen football within their respective territories.”

It is designed to provide practical rather than financial assistance and to offer support through development activities, it said. The tournament is held across the globe in various age groups including U-15 and U-17.

UEFA ASSIST International U-16 Boys Tournament 2019 Fixtures:

August 14 – Korea Republic U-16 vs Montenegro U-16

August 14 – Myanmar U-16 vs Indonesia U-16

August 16 – Montenegro U-16 vs Indonesia U-16

August 16 – Myanmar U-16 vs Korea Republic 16

August 18 – Indonesia U-16 vs Korea Republic U-16

August 18 – Montenegro U-16 vs Myanmar U-16