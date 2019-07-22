UAE midfielder Omar Abdulrahman now a free agent after talks break down with Al Hilal Saudi FC

United Arab Emirates (UAE) international Omar Abdulrahman is without a club after contract negotiations with Saudi Professional League side Al Hilal FC broke down.

Saudi domestic league runners-up Al Hilal have officially announced that they have discontinued negotiations with the UAE playmaker and will not be renewing his contract with the club.

Abdulrahman had joined the Saudi club on a big-money loan deal in August 2018, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury has curtailed the 2016 AFC Footballer of the Year’s career at the club as well as the national team as he also missed the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which his country hosted earlier this year.

“The club’s management started talks with the player before our training camp in Europe, as he had asked to renew his contract before that camp even though there was still one month remaining on his contract,” Al Hilal said in a statement.

“Because of his previous injury, we wanted to renew the player’s contract after he had passed a medical test. The player passed the medical examination and then demanded an increase in the financial part of the contract.”

“We adjusted our offer, and gave him 24 hours to reply, to make sure that we get this matter resolved quickly. We have extended the deadline several times, but we have still to receive a reply. We have therefore decided to end the negotiations and we thank Omar for the time he spent with the club, and wish him all the best for the future,” Al Hilal said.

After ending up as a free agent now, the 27-year-old midfielder could now return to his former club Al Ain FC in the UAE Pro League. Amoory has legendary status at the Emirati club having played for them for 10 seasons winning the domestic league four times.

He also took Al Ain to the final of the 2016 AFC Champions League where they lost to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. However, Abdulrahman was named the Most Valuable Player of the ACL 2016 for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal have also parted ways with Australia international Milos Degenek after six months. “Thank you to everyone at Al Hilal who made me feel like I was part of the biggest family in Asia. I appreciate the affection and love I received from the fans for the 6 months,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I hope to meet again with you guys in the future. For now it’s a goodbye and I wish you all the best,” Degenek posted.

Al Hilal are scheduled to play local rivals Al Ahli SC in the Round of 16 of the AFC Champions League next month. The first leg will be hosted by Al Ahli on August 6 while the return leg will take place on August 13.