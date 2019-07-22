Iraqi Premier League champions Al Shorta SC in talks to sign former PSG superstar – Reports

Iraqi Premier League champions Al Shorta SC have reportedly opened talks with former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Ezequiel Lavezzi to join the club ahead of the new season.

This is according to Al Shorta’s vice-president Wahab Al-Taei who told an Iraqi television channel that the newly-crowned Iraqi champions are in talks with the vastly-experienced Argentina striker.

Al-Shurta’s vice-president Wahab Al-Taei has told the Studio Al-Jumahar show the Iraqi club is in talks with Argentina striker @PochoLavezzi! Signings confirmed for the new season include Saad Natiq and Marwan Hussein and their coach Nebojša Jovović is on the way to Tunisia! pic.twitter.com/mLq5R3UhgR — Hassanin Mubarak (@hassaninmubarak) July 20, 2019

Lavezzi is currently plying his trade in the Chinese Super League for Hebei China Fortune after joining the club from Ligue 1 side PSG in 2016. The now 34-year-old won four French domestic league titles with PSG from 2012 to 2016 and was also part of the Argentina side that reached the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup where they lost to Germany.

Prior to joining PSG, Lavezzi spend five seasons in Italian Serie A with Napoli SSC after arriving in Europe from Argentine club San Lorenzo.

According to Iraqi football writer Hassanin Mubarak, when asked in the TV show about the potential capture of Lavezzi, the vice-president said that the Argentine striker was “one of the important players who could sign” for the club.

Al Shorta are looking to reinforce their squad after the sale of promising Iraq international striker Mohanad Ali to Qatar Stars League outfit Al Duhail SC last week.

When asked about @PochoLavezzi and the Argentine striker being on the radar of the Iraqi club, the vice president of Al-Shurta says “One of the important players who could sign and a player from Mali, maybe, a ‘super-player’ big well-known players.” pic.twitter.com/dv5cjAKogU — Hassanin Mubarak (@hassaninmubarak) July 21, 2019

Al Shorta won the Iraqi Premier League finishing eight points above Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (a.k.a. the Iraqi Air Force Club). The league title also meant that the club will take part in the 2020 season of the AFC Champions League.