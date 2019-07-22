Former Chelsea star linked with transfer to Iran Pro League giants Persepolis FC

Former Chelsea FC striker Franco Di Santo has been liked with a transfer to Persian Gulf Pro League giants Persepolis FC ahead of the new season.

Di Santo joined the Premier League club from Audax Italiano in Chile back in 2008 and also played for Blackburn Rovers on loan. He then moved to Wigan Athletic on a permanent deal before moving to Bundesliga with FC Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen.

The Argentine striker most recently turned out for Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga where he made four appearances in the 2018-19 season.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the striker has been recommended to the club by Gabriel Calderon who took charge of Persepolis earlier this month succeeding highly-successful Branko Ivankovic.

The move will be made easier due to the fact that the 30-year-old is currently a free agent.

The report also suggests that Nicolas Reniero, a 24-year-old Argentine striker who plays for Argentine Primer Division side San Lorenzo, is also being considered by the Red Army.

Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Nermin Haskic is another player being linked with Persepolis who scored 24 goals in 34 games last season for FK Radnicki Nis and is valued at US$ 500,000.