Super League champions JDT to face Barcelona in preseason friendly at Malaysia this month?

Will Malaysia Super League 2019 champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) face European giants FC Barcelona in a preseason friendly in Malaysia this month?

The plan has indeed been mooted during a conversation between JDT owner and Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Idris and Barca defender Gerard Pique which happened a couple of days ago!

Barcelona have a tight preseason scheduled and are slated to play a friendly match against Chelsea on July 23 and Vissel Kobe on July 27 during their Japan tour before returning back to base in Spain to face Arsenal on August 4.

However, as per the screenshot of the conversation shared by the JDT owner, Spain international Pique thinks he could convince his club side to fit in another friendly in Malaysia against the Southern Tigers before the Blaugrana fly back to Europe.

“There is a chance to bring Barcelona to Johor after the 27th [of July].. maybe to play against your team. Is this something that you would consider?,” Pique asked the JDT owner in a WhatsApp conversation to which he replied in the affirmative.

“The idea could be to play the 27th in Japan and then fly to Johor, stay there a couple of days training at your training facilities and play a matchthe 30th,” Pique said. “Let me know and give me more details my friend. Take care,” Tunku Ismail replied in the screenshot shared as his Instagram story.

Barcelona have previously played in Malaysia back in 2013 when they faced a Malaysian XI at the Shah Alam Stadium. JDT recently were crowned the Malaysia Super League champions for a record sixth time.

Could JDT vs Barcelona be happening? What do you think?